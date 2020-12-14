Mount Vernon hunter harvests first elk in Missouri’s first elk hunting firearm season in modern history

ELLINGTON, Mo. — The first elk was killed in Missouri’s first elk hunting firearm season in modern history, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Joe Benthall from Mount Vernon harvested a 2.5-year-old bull elk on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 12, 2020, near Ellington, Missouri. He is one of five Missouri hunters who were selected for elk permits.
The other four hunters are:
- Bill Clark from Van Buren
- Michael Buschjost of St. Thomas
- Samuel Schultz of Winfield
- Eugene Guilkey from Liberty
The elk firearms season runs through Dec. 20. 2020.