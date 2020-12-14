Mount Vernon hunter harvests first elk in Missouri’s first elk hunting firearm season in modern history

This photo is courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation.

ELLINGTON, Mo. — The first elk was killed in Missouri’s first elk hunting firearm season in modern history, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Joe Benthall from Mount Vernon harvested a 2.5-year-old bull elk on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 12, 2020, near Ellington, Missouri. He is one of five Missouri hunters who were selected for elk permits.

The other four hunters are:

Bill Clark from Van Buren

Michael Buschjost of St. Thomas

Samuel Schultz of Winfield

Eugene Guilkey from Liberty

The elk firearms season runs through Dec. 20. 2020.