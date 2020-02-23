Mount Vernon hoping to pass school bond, increase overall tax levy

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Mount Vernon School District is hoping the second time is the charm when it comes to passing a school bond.

If approved, proposition “MVS” would increase the overall tax levy from $3.32 to $3.67 per $100,000 of assessed valuation.

The bond would cover a number of improvements including updating old electrical wiring, fixing damaged roofs, expanding the agriculture center, building a new weight room at the high school and building a brand new early childhood center.

“I would say this is an opportunity to invest back in our students and, and our school district,” said Superintendent Scott Cook. “And a strong school district is good for our community. These are the future citizens of Mount Vernon, Missouri and we want to do right by them and we want to provide them with the skills they need to be successful.”

The district attempted to pass a similar bond issue last year but failed by just seven votes.

Voters will have the opportunity to say yes or no to this proposal on April 7.