Motorcyclists gather to remember fallen rider

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The weather cooperated today as friends and family remembered a motorcyclist who died last month.

Several motorcyclists gathered for a ride in honor of Wyatt Lafferty.

The 22-year-old died from his injuries after his motorcycle collided with a van at Sunshine and Lone Pine on Feb. 2.

Organizers wanted to draw awareness to motorcycle safety.

Taylor Auerbach, Wyatt’s best friend, shared what he remembered about him.

“He’d give someone something before he did himself,” Taylor said. “He lived carefree. Pay attention to motorcycles. People just don’t pay attention, they don’t realize how little the bikes are. If you’re not paying attention, you could hit them head-on. We’re doing this ride to not only in remembrance of him, but to live like him and his family to help them out. We all made that promise to his family.”

The ride also raised money that will benefit Wyatt’s daughter.