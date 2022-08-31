BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson.

James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles north of Branson.

According to a crash report, Fryer was taking on a curve, when he crossed the center line of the road. Randall W. Franks, 40, of Hollister, Missouri, was approaching on the other side of the road when Fryer and his 2014 Harley Davidson Softail crossed into his path.

Franks was not injured.