Motorcycle vs. car crash causing traffic delays on South Campbell in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police are investigating a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on South Campbell Avenue at E. Powell Street.





Pictures from the scene at S. Campbell Avenue and E. Powell St.

Northbound traffic is moving slow on Campbell. Southbound lanes are open. Our crew on the scene says several police cars and an ambulance responded.

According to police, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound and a car was traveling southbound trying to turn on Powell Street when the two collided.

The motorcyclist was a 24-year-old male and is in serious condition.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more.