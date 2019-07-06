Breaking News
Motorcycle rider dies after crashing into pickup truck

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is now dead after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck around 9:15 a.m. on July 6.

The accident occurred at Kearney and Concord, according to Springfield Police Sgt. Jason Bisby.

Bisby said the motorcycle was traveling in excessive speed and appeared to have caused the accident.

A witness of the crash said the motorcycle was traveling east on Kearney and hit the front of the truck, who was turning west on Kearney from Concord.

Kearney Street will be closed during the investigation.

More information to come. KOLR10 and Ozarks FOX will post updates as they arrive.

