Motorcycle gets stuck in doorway as thieves target Harley Davidson dealer

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thieves who recently broke into a Harley Davidson dealership in Tennessee apparently had some trouble getting away with the bikes, according to police.

Around 3 a.m. Friday at the Appleton Harley-Davidson dealership, the thieves rammed one of the bikes repeatedly into a front door to break it, police said.

Three of the thieves made it out on motorcycles, but two others did not after one bike got stuck in the door and another was trapped behind it.

The two thieves were seen on video running from the scene. The store owner said two of the three bikes stolen were on consignment, while one of them was a custom-made motorcycle.

Courtesy: Clarksville Now, Trey Keese

The incident marks the 12th time a Harley Davidson dealership have been targeted over the last several months, although the first in middle Tennessee. The other dealerships are in Illinois, Indiana, Alabama and Kentucky.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the burglary.