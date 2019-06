VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Vernon County.

Dominic Nowak was headed east on Route K on his 2003 Honda CRV motorcycle around 3:30 a.m. when the crash occured.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Nowak was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control during a curve. He ran off the roadway and struck a barbed wire fence.

Nowak was wearing a helmet during the crash.

This is Troop D’s 45th fatality of the year.