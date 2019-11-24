Motor vehicle unable to stop; struck 3 pedestrians

LEBANON, Mo. — A vehicle was traveling on Highway 64 in Lebanon just passed Bennett Street on Nov. 23 just after 9 p.m.

The driver attempted to stop and was unable to avoid the two pedestrians crossing the street pushing a stroller.

The 49-year-old male driver struck all three.

As a result, the pregnant 24-year-old female died. She was due this December.

According to Lebanon Police, the motor vehicle struck an 18-year-old male who is in stable condition and a 1-year-old female child who is in critical condition.

No names have been released yet. This is a developing story.