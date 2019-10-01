Motion to disqualify the judge in Woodington animal abuse case

This undated photo provided by the Benton County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office in Warsaw, Mo., shows Tiffany Woodington, whe was charged Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Missouri with 10 counts of felony animal abuse and two misdemeanor counts of animal abuse. Her husband, Steven Woodington, was charged Thursday in Texas with animal cruelty. A second man described as the caretaker also was charged in Texas with animal cruelty. All three are free on bond. face multiple charges after 120 dogs and a cat were found dead in Missouri and about two dozen more dogs died in Texas. More than 200 other animals were rescued from conditions that law enforcement described as “inhumane and unimaginable.” (Benton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

WARSAW, Mo. – A woman accused of operating an animal rescue at which more than 100 dogs were found dead filed a motion today (10/1/19) to disqualify the judge hearing her case in Benton County.

An attorney for Tiffany Woodington, who is charged with a dozen counts of animal abuse, filed the motion because Woodington had been a client of Judge Mark Pilley before he was named a judge.

Pilley scheduled a hearing on the motion for Oct. 8 at an appearance today when Woodington waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

Woodington was operating “All Accounted For” animal rescue in Benton County when a deputy and an animal cruelty task force member for the Humane Society searched three locations she was using to house animals and found dead dogs and animals living in conditions described as “unimaginable.”

“We quickly realized that there were two or three animals in some of the kennels that had become one if you will,” Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox said. “With the decay, they estimate upwards of 120 animals that were deceased.”

At one of the locations in Cole Camp, authorities discovered what they believed to be around 120 dead dogs on that property between a house, shed, and an old school bus.

Sheriff Knox said deputies found kennels stacked three to five high and all that was left in some were dog collars and bones, which increased the estimated number of deaths.

The surviving animals are being cared for at the Missouri Humane Society with the goal of being rehabbed and then rehomed or reunited with their original owners.

Woodington’s husband Steven was arrested in earlier in October in Texas for animal cruelty after approximately 278 dogs were found on his property by police. Some of the dogs found at her Missouri properties were believed to have been sent here from Texas.