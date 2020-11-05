Mother of Springfield man killed by DEA shares son’s memory, expresses her frustration

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The mother of a Springfield man killed by the DEA is sharing memories of her son tonight.

25-year-old Caleb Slay was shot by agents on Monday, Nov. 2 after what the DEA is calling a physical altercation.

KOLR10’S Jesse Inman has more on the case and what Slay’s mother is saying about her son.

This happened in the 1800 block of South Maryland near Sunshine. According to a press release sent by the DEA, agents approached an individual who they believed committed a violation, one that the Springfield Police confirmed to be related to drugs.

The DEA says they were engaged in conversation when Slay walked up. They say a physical altercation ensued, resulting in agents shooting and killing him.

Tina Slay Richardson, Caleb’s mother, spoke about the memory of her son and says she is still searching for answers regarding her son’s death. She explained her frustration with the way her family was treated at the scene and upset that the information was released so quickly to the public. Now she wants answers on why her son had to be shot, and she calls for change.

“This has got to stop,” Tina said. “I didn’t want to join this club, I’m in this club now. I am a staunch investigator of my own. I don’t let anything go. With my last breath on this earth, I will get justice for my son, and I feel like we weren’t treated with enough respect, and it’s wrong.”

The DEA also says a firearm was recovered at the scene. The Springfield Police are now left to investigate the incident. They were not able to confirm whether or not the firearm was in possession of Slay at the time of the shooting.