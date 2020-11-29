Mother of slain Florida teen shot during burial service

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Courtesy: Getty images

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — An unknown gunman fired into the crowd gathered at the burial service of a teenager who was fatally shot by a Florida sheriff’s deputy earlier this month.

Officials say the deceased teen’s mother was wounded in the Saturday afternoon shooting.

About 50 people were paying respects to 18-year-old Sincere Pierce. Pierce and 16-year-old Angelo Crooms were killed Nov. 13 by a Brevard County Sheriff’s deputy.

The shot hit Pierce’s mother during the burial service. Family members attended to her before paramedics arrived.

She was taken to a hospital and her condition was not available.

Investigators were at the cemetery searching for clues.