Mother of slain Florida teen shot during burial service

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — An unknown gunman fired into the crowd gathered at the burial service of a teenager who was fatally shot by a Florida sheriff’s deputy earlier this month.

Officials say the deceased teen’s mother was wounded in the Saturday afternoon shooting.

About 50 people were paying respects to 18-year-old Sincere Pierce. Pierce and 16-year-old Angelo Crooms were killed Nov. 13 by a Brevard County Sheriff’s deputy.

The shot hit Pierce’s mother during the burial service. Family members attended to her before paramedics arrived.

She was taken to a hospital and her condition was not available.

Investigators were at the cemetery searching for clues.

