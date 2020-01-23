Mother of abducted 2-year-old pleads not guilty to 8 charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Victoria Brown, the mother of a recently abducted 2-year-old, pleaded not guilty to a list of charges on Thursday (01/23/20).

Brown, 22, allegedly abducted her son at gunpoint around 4 p.m. on Friday, January 17th. Springfield Police found Brown and her son in Seymour, Missouri shortly after an Amber Alert was issued that evening.

Since that night, Brown has waited in the Greene County Jail.

Brown’s charges (which you can find listed on CaseNet) inlcude:

-First-degree kidnapping/facilitating a felony/inflicting injury/terrorizing

-Second-degree assault

-Two counts of first-degree burglary

-Two counts of unlawful use of a weapon

-Parental kidnapping

-Armed criminal action

Brown has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for the last day of January. This is the next time she is expected to appear in front of a judge.