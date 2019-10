We had a contrast in temperatures across the area today with a cold front temporarily stalled along the I-44 corridor. Areas to the south enjoyed a bit of afternoon sun and highs in the 60s, while areas to the north dealt with cloudy and chilly weather. The cold will envelop all of the Ozarks by Tuesday with wet and cold weather to follow.

For tonight, we'll find the cold front getting a push to the southeast as a storm moves across the area. Light rain this evening will taper off to patchy drizzle by late evening with falling temperatures. The rain will be gone by morning, but it will be cold and damp with readings in the upper 30s north to low 40s south.