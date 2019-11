KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Missourinet) - The Kansas City Public School District says seven workers made up student attendance numbers from 2013 to 2016 to gain accreditation. The state decides whether to accredit districts based upon attendance, graduate rates, career readiness and academic performance. After someone tipped off the state, the district launched an independent investigation. The results of the investigation were released on Wednesday.

The superintendent at the time of the inaccuracies, Dr. Stephen Green, tells Missourinet television partner KMBC in Kansas City he’s disheartened to hear the actions happened under his watch.