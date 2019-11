High pressure that kept us sunny yesterday is nudging east as a low pressure/ associated cold front strengthens to the west. The Ozarks are sandwiched in between, making for a breezy day!

Expect southerly winds ahead of our cold front to be breezy, sustained at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. This will push highs well above average, into the middle / upper 60's. We keep this boost in the warming trend despite an increase in cloud cover. While we're starting out sunny, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies by the end of the day.