Morning Webcast – June 26, 2019

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Coming up this morning on Daybreak, Law enforcement is looking to keep the streets safer using a new innovative technology.

And, soon you might be able to check how much services at the hospital will cost you. How President Trump’s new executive order is helping provide financial clarity in the healthcare industry.

Plus, trees can have a tough time during the warm weather. We’ll bring you some tips on how you can help keep them healthy this summer.

These stories and more this morning on Daybreak.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss