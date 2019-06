SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Coming up this morning on Daybreak, medical marijuana will be legal in Missouri but it’s still illegal federally. Why that could cause problems for gun owners.

And, you might see several new buses riding around the Ozarks. How regional transit is recovering after a fire casued major damage two years ago.

Plus, Planned Parenthood in Saint Louis is the only clinic in the state providing abortions, but is it defying the state law.

These stories and more this morning on Daybreak.