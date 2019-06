SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Coming up this morning on Daybreak, there weren’t enough votes to approve more homes for Eden Village. We’ll hear about their disappointment with the decision.

And, a first look at some new development happenings in North Springfield, with construction on Northgate Apartments.

Plus, warmer weather is on the way. Tips on how you can avoid being a victim of heat-related illness.

These stories and more this morning on Daybreak.