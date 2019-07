SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Coming up this morning on Daybreak, authorities in Springfield are searching for two people wanted in connection to a stolen truck.

And, a church’s fireworks stand was robbed earlier this week. Find out what happened and the impact it is having on the church.

Plus, road signs are made right here in Greene County. Find out how, and what the taxpayer cost is for replacing them,

These stories and more this morning on Daybreak.