SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Keaven Shaw, 27, accused of stabbing his grandmother in the chest in 2018, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

A year after the incident Shaw entered an “Alford plea”, meaning he doesn’t admit guilt, but admits there is enough evidence to convict him.

Shaw is still facing 3 charges of assault on a special victim. Court documents show he assaulted correction officers while in custody.