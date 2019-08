As part of our series, "Policing in America: Five Years After Ferguson," correspondent Jeff Pegues returns to Ferguson, Missouri, five years after the violence that followed the police shooting of an unarmed youth.

FERGUSON, Mo. -- Friday marks the fifth anniversary of the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo. An unarmed black teenager, he was shot and killed by Police Officer Darren Wilson, who said Brown attacked him. A grand jury later chose not to indict Wilson.