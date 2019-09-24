Two Monett officers injured after a short car chase

MONETT, Mo. — On September 23, 2019 around 11:00 PM Monett Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Euclid for an off-duty Monett Police Officer who located suspects from vehicle break-ins and called 911. Before uniformed officers arrived, the suspect, Jeremiah McGuire who is a 21-year-old, white, male, of Monett accelerated a red compact pickup toward the off-duty officer who fired his weapon one time striking the vehicle causing no injury to the driver.

The vehicle sped off to encounter a marked Monett Police Vehicle in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Two officers inside the marked police vehicle recognized that the red pickup matched the description of the suspect vehicle. The patrol vehicle stopped in the roadway with emergency lights and siren on when the suspect vehicle rammed the patrol vehicle injuring both officers. One officer fired his duty weapon one time striking the suspect vehicle causing no injury to the driver.

The collision disabled both police and suspect vehicles. The officers took the suspect into custody without further incident. The suspect was cleared by medical staff and transported to the Monett Justice Center Jail where he is currently being held. The officers were treated and released for minor injuries from the crash.

The two Monett Police Officers are placed on administrative leave following the incident allowing for a full investigation.

The Monett Police Department stated in a press release that no further information will be released until the conclusion of the investigation and Prosecuting Attorney’s review.

This is an edited press release.