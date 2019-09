SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The local “Me Too” chapter is calling for Greene County Judge Calvin Holden to resign.

In a facebook post the group claims judge holden is known for giving “lenient sentences to those convicted of sexual crimes.”

The post highlights examples of rape convictions that turned into probations instead of jail time.

Me Too says that’s unacceptable, and wants Judge Holden to be removed.

The group is collecting signatures that will be submitted to Missouri lawmakers.