Ozarks teachers get a lesson in history

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Valerie Cochara and Kristine Vanscoy are middle school history teachers from the Ozarks. The White House History Teacher Institute allows them to be students for a week.

“This is like the Super Bowl for Teachers it’s pretty intense.” says Valerie Cochara. “if you’re an U.S. History teacher this is where you want to be”

They learned new ways to engage students using visuals.

“It’s very interesting really, no more Kings no more palaces.” added Kristine Vanscoy.

Michelle Houston had this to say about the institute. “Not only does the institute provide teachers with new ideas but new resources as well, like the digital library.”

“You can get lost in the digital library and spend hours. It’s sort of like pinterest for Teachers” said Kristine Vanscoy.

It’s an online resource of historical pictures. They also learned about the impact of fashion on history.

She engaged in the effort to clothe herself in style wearing a fashionable dress and fashionable jewelry.

“I can’t wait to show them everything I got to see and tell them all the stories that I heard.” said Valerie Cochara.

“I’m super excited and I think it’s going to bring more of my students in, kind of bring them into the topic and really get them interested.” said Kristine Vanscoy.

New tools and new energy coming to classrooms in the Ozarks.