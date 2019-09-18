Overnight shooting on north Glenstone and Division area

LATEST – 7:13 AM: The victim of the shooting has given names to police.

He states that he was a passenger in the vehicle. He and the driver were sitting in the car when the shooter came up to the vehicle and shot him in the torso.

The victim has suffered severe injuries but is currently in stable condition.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks First is investigating a shooting that took place in the Division and Glenstone area early Wednesday morning.

Police are currently at the location of the shooting reviewing the scene where a car is parked on the curb.

This is a developing story that we will continue to update as more information becomes available.

