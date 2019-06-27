Northern Missouri county still can’t access the damage from flood waters

HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. — Howard County in northern Missouri remains in a holding pattern with flood damage assessments. The Missouri River in Glasgow, northwest of Columbia, is expected to crest today at more than 33 feet – nearly nine feet above flood stage.

Bryan Kunzie with the county’s emergency management agency tells Missourinet affiliate KWIX in Moberly that he does not expect much progress on damage assessments for a while.

“We’ve got a few initial things on some damages,” he says. “But, of course, the water is coming back up now. We still have some county roads underwater. As the water goes down enough, we can see what’s going on.”

He says you can’t even see where some of the county roads are at.

“You just kind of see a line of electric poles down through there and know where it’s supposed to be. You can’t tell what damage is underneath it,” he says.

The Missouri River in nearby Boonville is forecast to crest today at almost 30 feet – nearly nine feet above flood stage.

