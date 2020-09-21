Morning Webcast – September 21, 2020

Morning News

by: KOLR10 Staff

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up this morning on Daybreak, this time of the year we usually see more motorcycles on the road. Springfield Police Department is explaining how drivers can safely share the road.

And, Mizzou says the number of positive COVID-19 cases are going down. The university’s tough reaction to students not following the rules could be one reason why.

Also, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is looking to help parents by giving them an educational toolkit. We’ll explain what will be inside.

These stories and more, this morning on Daybreak.

