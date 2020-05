SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up on Daybreak, an investigation is underway after two bodies were found in a car in West Plains.

And, one business decides to open their doors after being told not to. We’ll hear from the owner as to why.

Also, field day has been a long-standing tradition for Springfield Public Schools. SPS says they’re not going to give up this tradition.

We’ll talk about these stories and more, this morning on Daybreak.