Morning Webcast – May 25, 2020

Morning News

by: KOLR 10 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up on Daybreak, a video shows the current pandemic didn’t stop many from visiting Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend. Find out what one vacationer had to say about the crowds.

And, Arkansas’s unemployment assistance program has been in shambles recently, but the state says it is now up and running smoothly. We will tell you who can apply and if it is safe to do so.

Also, the indoor pools operated by the Springfield park board are back open. We’ll let you know what guidelines have to be followed for you to be able to jump in.

We’ll talk about these stories and more, this morning on Daybreak.

