Morning Webcast – May 14, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up this morning on Daybreak, one man is in custody after leading Springfield police on a high-speed chase.

And, it was passed by Missouri voters in 2018, but it will be back on ballots this fall. Why republican lawmakers are sending a constitutional amendment back to the ballot box.

Also, a non-profit is encouraging people to get active. KOLR 10’s Nyzah Mcdonald is live and will explain the benefits staying active has on your physical and mental health.

These stories and more- this morning on Daybreak.