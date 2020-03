SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up on Daybreak, we’ll help you meal plan for your family as grocery stores everywhere are working to keep food on the shelves.

And, we’ll tell you why people in the Ozarks are flocking to gun stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, child advocates are alarmed about a drop in calls reporting abuse and neglect. We’ll explain why children are more vulnerable now.

We’ll talk about all these stories and more, this morning on Daybreak.