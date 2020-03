SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up on Daybreak, you may remember an investigation from earlier this month about price gouging of medical supplies; we’ll bring you a follow-up.

And, although childcare centers are still allowed to operate, we’ll show you the struggle for many of them to stay open.

Also, a doctor from Ohio may have discovered a new symptom to look for concerning the coronavirus.

We’ll talk about all these stories and more, this morning on Daybreak.