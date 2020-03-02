Morning Webcast – March 1, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up this morning on Daybreak, a new bill now in the Missouri Senate could make needle exchanges legal. We’ll explain what this bill would do by legalizing syringe exchanges.

And, dumping your pets causes problems not only for your pet but for rescue shelters. Local volunteers explain how.

Also, it’s time for parents to start registering their children for kindergarten. We’ll have some tips on how to make the process less stressful.

These stories and more- this morning on Daybreak.

