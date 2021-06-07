Morning Webcast – June 7, 2021

Morning News

by: KOLR10 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up this morning on Daybreak – more information on the two people found dead inside a stalled car in Greene County over the weekend, and why the police believe it wasn’t accidental.

And, with covid restrictions lifting, hotels are looking to hire. Why those in the hospitality industry say they’re struggling to find workers.

Also, how new barriers on the road could help drivers breathe a little easier – and road crews get work done faster.

These stories and more – this morning on Daybreak.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now