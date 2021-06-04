Morning Webcast – June 4, 2021

by: KOLR10 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up this morning on Daybreak – the two missing teens from Christian County were found dead. What officials say led up to their death and why it took so long to find them.

And, for the first time since the lockdown, the Springfield Little Theatre will get to perform in front of a large crowd. Cast members tell us how it feels to be back on stage.

Also, an investigation is underway after two people were found dead from an apparent house fire.

These stories and more – this morning on Daybreak.

