SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up on Daybreak, the police officer accused of murdering George Floyd is now facing new, stricter charges. How locals are reacting.

And, a new study shows that teens are cutting back on vaping. We’ll explain what might be leading to the change.

Also, an organization is resuming their mentor program. How the program will work while continuing with social distancing protocol.

These stories and more, this morning on Daybreak.