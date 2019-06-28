Morning Webcast – June 28, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Coming up this morning on Daybreak, Today is the first day for potential patients to submit for medical marijuana cards, but two local hospitals are refusing to see patients for cannabis certifications.

And, people are not the only ones struggling with floodwaters in the midwest. Animals, notably snakes, are being forced to find new homes. Why this is leading to an increase in snake bites..

Plus, over 30 water rescues were made in a 24-hour span from major flooding experienced over the past week.

These stories and more this morning on Daybreak.