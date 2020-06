SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up on Daybreak, the city of Springfield is doing it’s part to stay transparent- everything you need to know about the ‘where we stand’ section of the website.

And, city officials are also attempting to trace the spread of COVID-19 through wastewater. We’ll explain how it works.

Also, the Discovery Center will be open today. We’ll explain what you can expect on the center’s first day of opening its doors.

These stories and more, this morning on Daybreak.