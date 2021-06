Coming up this morning on Daybreak – where and when you can distract he kids with fire trucks and coloring books while you get a covid shot.

And, a mother and daughter reunion – that’s been over a year in the making. How residents of senior living communities are reacting to seeing their families again.

Also, what Kansas City police say led up to the fatal shooting of a carjacking suspect.

These stories and more – this morning on Daybreak.