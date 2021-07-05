Morning Webcast – July 5, 2021

Morning News

by: KOLR10 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up this morning on Daybreak – fireworks lit up the night sky all across the US last night. That includes here in the Ozarks – find out which town celebrated in style.

And, more than 8 million pounds of frozen chicken has been recalled. We’ll let you know what to check for if you have any in your freezer.

Also, a wounded officer gets a new companion that will help him recover. We’ll tell you their story in just a little bit.

We have those stories and more – this morning on Daybreak.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now