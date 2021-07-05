Morning Webcast – July 5, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up this morning on Daybreak – fireworks lit up the night sky all across the US last night. That includes here in the Ozarks – find out which town celebrated in style.

And, more than 8 million pounds of frozen chicken has been recalled. We’ll let you know what to check for if you have any in your freezer.

Also, a wounded officer gets a new companion that will help him recover. We’ll tell you their story in just a little bit.

We have those stories and more – this morning on Daybreak.