JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri farmers and small businesses trying to rebuild from recent disasters can get a lift through a new state low-interest loan program called LIFT. At a press conference Thursday in Jefferson City, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says when using linked deposits through LIFT, his office gives state funds at reduced rates to banks to offset the funds they are providing in a loan. The borrowers then get lower interest rates, allowing them to save an average of 30% on interest.

“Too often we hear about government as a roadblock. This is a good example of government being able to work together with the private sector to try to do what we can to help assist in a recovery,” says Fitzpatrick. “We want those impacted by the storms and flooding to get back on their feet as quickly as possible. This is good for individuals, it’s good for communities and it’s overall good for the state’s economy.”