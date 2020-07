SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up this morning on Daybreak, the Branson Board of Aldermen took a vote on a mask ordinance for the city – we’ve got the results.

And, Nixa Public Schools released its masking requirements for students and teachers – we’ll take a look at what those are.

Also, the pandemic is threatening food supplies for Missouri families. We’ll discuss food insecurity here in the Ozarks.

These stories and more, this morning on Daybreak.