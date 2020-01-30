Morning Webcast – January 30, 2020

Morning News

by: KOLR 10 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up this morning on Daybreak, with possible cases of the coronavirus in the US, there has been a medical mask shortage in the country. We’ll tell you why an Arkansas doctor is saying this is overkill.

And, with thousands of confirmed cases, groups in the Ozarks are discussing what to do if the coronavirus makes it to Missouri.

Also,we take a look at a bill aimed to protecting the rights of religious student groups at universities.

These stories and more, this morning on Daybreak.

