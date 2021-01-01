Morning Webcast – January 1, 2020

Morning News

by: KOLR10 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up this morning on Daybreak — our Nyzah McDonald is out checking on road conditions. She will be live to tell you everything you need to know if you have to leave the house this morning.

And, we have the latest on what police are saying about a double homicide that left a woman and a boy dead in Northwest Springfield yesterday.

Also, we will explain how starting today hospitals have to be more transparent on costs for a number of procedures.

These stories and more – this morning on Daybreak.

