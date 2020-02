SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up this morning on Daybreak, the town of Purdy calls an emergency meeting after a driver was killed at a train crossing to see that this type of accident doesn’t happen again.

And, an investigation is underway into the distribution of medical marijuana dispensary and cultivation licenses in the state of Missouri.

Also, we’ve got a way for you to get ready for the prom without breaking the bank.

These stories and more- this morning on Daybreak.