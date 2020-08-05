Morning Webcast – August 5, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)-- The CDC says it's likely 2020 will be another peak year for the rare but serious neurological condition acute flaccid myelitis or AFM. AFM, which causes sudden limb weakness and mostly affects children, has been peaking every two years between August and November since 2014. Health officials say it's unknown how the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing may affect the circulation of viruses that cause AFM.

A study in the journal American Psychologist shows an increase in anxiety during the pandemic. One-quarter of participants during the lockdown in the U.K. Experienced elevated anxiety and depression. Those considered vulnerable reported twice the rates of health-related anxiety. Researchers say psychologists could use the findings to help patients find ways to better cope with uncertainty.