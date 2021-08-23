Morning Webcast – August 23, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up this morning on Daybreak – why a local business owner is staying optimistic and how he plans to rebuild after the building caught fire and destroyed almost everything.

And, it’s about time to send your kids off to their first day of school. How the district has prepared for the upcoming semester.

Also, residents at an apartment complex in KC say they have gone months without air conditioning or water. Those details later.

These stories and more – this morning on Daybreak.