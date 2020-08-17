Morning Webcast – August 17, 2020

Morning News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– This morning on Daybreak, two people were killed in a small plane crash in Osage Beach yesterday; we tell you where the investigation stands.

And, the names of three people injured in a boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks are released – we have those and the cause of the explosion coming up.

Also, Nyzah McDonald is live on Missouri State campus as classes begin today. She’s get details on how learning will look for MSU this semester.

These stories and more – this morning on Daybreak.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties