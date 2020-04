SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up on Daybreak, we take a closer look at the details of the damaging winds that came through the Ozarks last night.

And, with May 4th only a few days away we’ll hear from residents of Springfield and how they feel about the stay-at-home order lifting.

Also the CDC has new COVID-19 symptoms they’ve announced. We’ll tell you what you should be looking out for.

We’ll talk about these stories and more, this morning on Daybreak.